Analyzing NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) & Its Rivals

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NYSE:SLQT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 NYSE:SLQT Competitors 297 919 1019 72 2.38

NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus price target of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 57.15%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.10%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million $81.15 million -123.69 NYSE:SLQT Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 42.57

NYSE:SLQT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A NYSE:SLQT Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

Summary

NYSE:SLQT peers beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

