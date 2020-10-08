Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 535.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,464. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.51 and a quick ratio of 48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.29%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

