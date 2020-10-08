Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading Down 0.5%

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcelik Anonim Sirketi in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Arcelik Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

