Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $46.74 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Upbit and Binance. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $46.74 million and $2.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005384 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

