Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

NYSE AWI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.96. 7,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,597. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,860,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,213,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,818,000 after purchasing an additional 405,278 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $16,529,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 18,342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

