Artis Turba Market Cap Tops $105,249.83 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Artis Turba has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Artis Turba has a market cap of $105,249.83 and $1,235.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artis Turba token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00253151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.01521606 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00155778 BTC.

Artis Turba Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com . Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

