ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASMIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY remained flat at $$148.45 during trading hours on Thursday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721. ASM International has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

