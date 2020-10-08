Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) Receives €14.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.46 ($17.01).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

