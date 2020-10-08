AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 116,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 524,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 105,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,104,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.