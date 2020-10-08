AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,104,801. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

