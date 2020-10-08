Aurora Cannabis (ACB) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aurora Cannabis to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -1,158.72% -10.45% -8.42% Aurora Cannabis Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million -$2.47 billion -1.79 Aurora Cannabis Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -0.51

Aurora Cannabis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Cannabis. Aurora Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 3 12 2 0 1.94 Aurora Cannabis Competitors 135 360 407 14 2.33

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $14.03, suggesting a potential upside of 173.55%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 88.70%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis’ peers have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis peers beat Aurora Cannabis on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. As of February 26, 2019, the company had operations in 24 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; Société des Alcools du Québec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

