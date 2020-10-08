AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised AutoZone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,328.40.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,139.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,195.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,095.67. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 73.52 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in AutoZone by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.