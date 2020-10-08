Avalon (NYSE:AWX) & Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Financial Comparison

Avalon (NYSE:AWX) and Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avalon and Advanced Disposal Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Disposal Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Advanced Disposal Services has a consensus price target of $30.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Advanced Disposal Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Disposal Services is more favorable than Avalon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Avalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Avalon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Advanced Disposal Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Avalon has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Disposal Services has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon and Advanced Disposal Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon -2.46% -4.22% -2.01% Advanced Disposal Services 0.02% 4.90% 1.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon and Advanced Disposal Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon $68.36 million 0.10 -$460,000.00 N/A N/A Advanced Disposal Services $1.62 billion 1.69 -$6.60 million $0.39 77.64

Avalon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advanced Disposal Services.

Summary

Advanced Disposal Services beats Avalon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio. Avalon Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites. In addition, the company offers landfill disposal services; and manages or operates recycling facilities that collect, process, and sell old corrugated cardboard, old newspaper, mixed paper, aluminum, glass, and other materials, as well as provides customer services. Further, it engages in trucking activities; and landfill gas-to-energy operations at municipal solid waste landfills, as well as manages third-party owned landfills. The company serves approximately 2.8 million residential customers; 200,000 commercial and industrial customers; and 800 municipalities in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. As of December 31, 2018, it owned or operated 94 collection operations, 73 transfer stations, 41 active solid waste landfills, and 22 recycling facilities in 16 states and the Bahamas. The company was formerly known as ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. in January 2016. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

