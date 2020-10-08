B. Riley Raises UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $18.00

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

UMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 1,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,875. The stock has a market cap of $601.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 99,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 468,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

