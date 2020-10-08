Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baker Hughes is well equipped with technologies to serve explorers focusing more on shale and offshore deep-water oil and gas rather than conventional production. Moreover, the company’s plan to extend its reach beyond oil fields to capitalize on LNG contracts is commendable. Encouragingly, it has a strong balance sheet. Notably, the company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio is at 0.28, signifying low debt exposure. Also, the oilfield service player’s cash balance can repay more than half of long-term debt, recorded at $6,766 million, which is quite encouraging. However, the firm expects uncertainty in the energy sector, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, to prevail going forward. Importantly, with the tally for oil and gas drilling rigs declining considerably over the months, the demand for oilfield service is likely to plunge.”

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.79.

NYSE:BKR opened at $12.97 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

See Also: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.