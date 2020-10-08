Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancorpSouth has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Further, the company has been growing through strategic acquisitions, which helped it diversify the sources of fee income which is likely to keep driving top-line expansion. Despite low rates, decent lending scenario might support margins of the company. However, shares of BancorpSouth have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company’s mounting expenses due to investments in inorganic growth and digitization efforts might deter bottom-line growth to some extent. Further, significant exposure to real estate loans is a headwind. Moreover, deterioration in credit metrics is other concern for the company. Nevertheless, it is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BXS. ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.

BXS stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.42. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 335,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 23.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 66,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

