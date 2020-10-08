Bank of America Begins Coverage on Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NYSE VIR opened at $41.95 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,935 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,007 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

