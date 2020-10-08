Benchmark Boosts Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target to $125.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.73.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $106.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. Masonite International has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Masonite International’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 405,964.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 231,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Masonite International by 104.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,727 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $8,399,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 168,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 218,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 164,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

