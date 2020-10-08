Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

