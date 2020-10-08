Bit-Z Token (BZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.00 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Bit-Z Token token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.04 or 0.04775142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BZ is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 676,245,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,778,737 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com

Bit-Z Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

