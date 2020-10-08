Bitcoin Cash Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.34 billion and approximately $1.82 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $234.09 or 0.02151685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Altcoin Trader, Cryptomate and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,879.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00537583 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011488 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,539,194 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, OKCoin International, Graviex, Koinim, CoinEx, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, IDCM, Allcoin, TOPBTC, Liqui, Cryptohub, CEX.IO, OTCBTC, Bithumb, RightBTC, Liquid, HBUS, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, Koinex, Mercatox, Coinfloor, ChaoEX, BTC Trade UA, DragonEX, Coindeal, Binance, BX Thailand, C2CX, Bleutrade, Bitso, B2BX, Coinsquare, Trade By Trade, Huobi, CoinEgg, DSX, BitMarket, Coinhub, BitForex, QBTC, CoinFalcon, Coinrail, Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Braziliex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Bitbank, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, bitFlyer, Coinroom, WazirX, Exmo, CryptoBridge, Tidex, Indodax, Kraken, Bibox, Bit2C, Bitinka, BitBay, Negocie Coins, Coinsuper, Bittylicious, QuadrigaCX, xBTCe, CoinTiger, Buda, Zaif, Kuna, Stocks.Exchange, ZB.COM, Korbit, cfinex, Zebpay, MBAex, Bisq, Cryptomate, Fatbtc, Coinone, BTC Markets, BTCC, ABCC, HitBTC, Crex24, COSS, Iquant, OKEx, Coinbe, Cryptopia, BtcTrade.im, Independent Reserve, EXX, Cobinhood, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, UEX, BiteBTC, Bitsane, ACX, WEX, Mercado Bitcoin, Koineks, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Exrates, FCoin, Coinnest, Gatecoin, Bitstamp and BigONE. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

