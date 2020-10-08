Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $138.50 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $7.91 or 0.00072610 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, Coinone, BitMarket and Gate.io. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $138.50 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00572441 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Zebpay, Bitfinex, CEX.IO, Kucoin, Exmo, Huobi, Bitsane, Indodax, BitBay, SouthXchange, BitMarket, Bitlish, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, OKEx, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Korbit, Gate.io, DSX, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Crex24, Bittrex, QuadrigaCX, BitFlip, Binance, Koineks, Bithumb, Graviex, Coinnest, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Upbit, Negocie Coins, Bleutrade, Ovis, Bitinka, Exrates and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

