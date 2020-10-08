BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $612,327.36

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and Exmo. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $612,327.36 and $28,421.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00571737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00072965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048422 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,893,435,203 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Exmo and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

