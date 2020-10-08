Bitrue Coin (BTR) Price Tops $0.0321

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $601,203.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.04716596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056147 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031715 BTC.

BTR is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 884,555,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,667,152 tokens. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

