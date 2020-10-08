BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) Trading 0% Higher

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.04. 61,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 90,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

