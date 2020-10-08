Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Down 1%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV) fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.09 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 211,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,058,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.84.

In other news, insider Colin Patterson bought 626,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,534.98 ($16,379.17).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing gold properties. It holds interests in the Batangas gold project located in the Philippines, as well as holds interest in gold projects in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

