BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NASDAQ:BKEPP) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.84. 12,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 37,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

BLUEKNIGHT ENER/UT LTD PARTN INT S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

