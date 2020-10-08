BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (BMPG.L) (LON:BMPG) Trading Down 0.9%

BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (BMPG.L) (LON:BMPG)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90). Approximately 24,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($2.93).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.33.

About BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (BMPG.L) (LON:BMPG)

BMO Managed PortfolioTrust PLC – Growth Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. BMO Managed PortfolioTrust PLC – Growth Portfoliowas formed in April 2008 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

