BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $4,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 16,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167,948 shares of company stock worth $416,398,088 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after purchasing an additional 785,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,694,000 after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

