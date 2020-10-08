BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lifted to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

BNP PARIBAS/S stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. BNP PARIBAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

