BofA Securities Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $227.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lifted by BofA Securities from $190.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of ROKU opened at $212.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.45. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $214.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,997 shares of company stock worth $71,651,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Roku by 158.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

