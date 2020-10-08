BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) shares rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

About BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK)

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

