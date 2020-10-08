Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.21). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 96,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,419. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after purchasing an additional 544,041 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $426,184,000 after purchasing an additional 404,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 7,442,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $316,072,000 after purchasing an additional 734,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.