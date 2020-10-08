Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:WTS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,339. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

