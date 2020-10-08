Brokerages Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will post ($3.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.27). Delta Air Lines reported earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 233.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($9.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.64) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 938,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,383,306. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 65.4% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 76.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

