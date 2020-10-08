Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 198.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

