Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.07 Million

Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to announce sales of $13.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.10 million and the lowest is $12.40 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $59.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $84.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $90.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.87 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $115.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.65. 14,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,081. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $290.61 million, a P/E ratio of -642.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.