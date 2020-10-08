Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $0.59. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million.

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WTFC traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 9,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $654,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 328,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

