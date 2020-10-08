Brokerages Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Target Price at $9.60

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 456.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 27.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,242. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $126.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

