Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $202.00

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.94. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $223.28. The company has a market capitalization of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,237,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.9% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after purchasing an additional 351,689 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

