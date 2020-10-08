Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Target Price at $21.78

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. 307,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,426. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.