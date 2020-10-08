Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Target Price at $11.25

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of ($0.27) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. Research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,379,518.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,790,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $82,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.