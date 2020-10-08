Brokerages Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $35.42

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.58.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 129.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,371 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.07. 86,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

