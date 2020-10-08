Brokerages Set Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Target Price at $159.25

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.25.

STMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

STMP traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,246. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average is $200.37. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,576 shares of company stock valued at $65,600,651. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stamps.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,769,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

