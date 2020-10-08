Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,875. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $769.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

