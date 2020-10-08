BTIG Research Boosts Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Price Target to $58.00

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. Intelligent Systems has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,513,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 136.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Intelligent Systems by 23.8% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 198,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

