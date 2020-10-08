BTIG Research Boosts Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Price Target to $58.00

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Intelligent Systems stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. Intelligent Systems has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $49.90.
Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.
Intelligent Systems Company Profile
Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.
