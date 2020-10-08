Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$22.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

