Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVRDF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$22.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Analyst Recommendations for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.