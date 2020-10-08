Bytecoin (BCN) Tops One Day Volume of $27,839.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $25.77 million and approximately $27,839.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.52 or 0.01023477 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 135.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.