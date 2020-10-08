Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.0959 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $654.46 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Coinnest, Cryptomate and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00030696 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00029769 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00020714 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.01257115 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00018199 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Exmo, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, Binance, Cryptomate, Upbit, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Bitbns, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Cryptohub, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, ZB.COM and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

