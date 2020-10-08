Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Cardiff Property PLC (LON:CDFF) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,785 ($23.32) and last traded at GBX 1,785 ($23.32). Approximately 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,725 ($22.54).

The company has a market cap of $20.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,726.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,706.71.

About Cardiff Property (LON:CDFF)

The group, including Campmoss Property Company Limited, our 47.62% joint venture, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £25m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

